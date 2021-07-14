Patna University yet to begin admission process for new session

While a majority of higher educational institutions in Bihar have begun online admissions, Patna University (PU) is yet to begin the process for the new academic session 2021-22.

Officials of PU shared that they were waiting for Raj Bhavan’s decision on the mode of holding the entrance examination (online or offline) before commencing the admission process. Prior to the pandemic, the varsity began its admission process in April and concluded it by July-end.

Anil Kumar, dean of students’ welfare (DWS), said, “We are waiting for the Raj Bhavan’s nod for providing admission to undergraduate (UG) courses on the basis of marks obtained by applicants in the Class 12 exams. The varsity had sent a proposal to Raj Bhavan in June. However, we are yet to receive any direction in this regard. After finalising the mode of selection criteria, applications will be invited for regular and vocational UG courses.”

Kumar was hopeful of starting the academic calendar on time. He said, “As we are set to introduce the university management information system (UMIS) this year, the centralised process will expedite the admissions at all constituent colleges.”

Meanwhile, Patna Women’s College (PWC) has scheduled online entrance exams for various courses between July 19 and August 2. Patliputra University (PPU) commenced the online admission process on July 10.

“Over 10,000 students have applied for admission in various UG courses within three days. The last date of filling admission form is August 7. The varsity will provide admissions on the basis of Class 12 marks as conducting an entrance exam is not feasible in the state owing to Covid-19 guidelines,” said an official of PPU.

Aman Verma, a Class 12 student, said, “The wide gap between admission dates of different varsities will reduce the availability of choice. My first preference is PU, but I have filled the admission forms at other varsities as PU is yet to announce admission dates.”

PU sets up camp for Covid-19 vaccination

PU has decided to set up a Covid-19 vaccination camp for its students and staff on July 15 and July 16.

DSW Anil Kumar appealed to students to take vaccine for their health and safety. He said, “A two-day vaccination camp will be set up at the central dispensary. Students and staff can take the vaccine dose between 9.30am and 4.30pm.”