Pearl Academy to redefine business education with creativity and innovation

Pearl Academy unveiled the Pearl Academy School of Business at The Claridges, New Delhi. Pearl Academy unveiled the Pearl Academy School of Business at The Claridges, New Delhi.

Through entrepreneurial spirit, creative problem-solving, and real-world applications, the institution aims to prepare students to succeed in business and life, mentioned the press release.

“Creativity in business is not just about innovative products; it is the transformative force behind groundbreaking successes. It reshapes industries, opens new frontiers, and changes the world. At Pearl Academy School of Business, we aim to nurture future leaders with creative business acumen, enabling them to thrive in the dynamic world of business," said Amod Vijayvargiya, Director, Pearl Academy School of Business.

Also Read: Sunita Williams homecoming: Which school did NASA's 'star-astronaut' graduate from? Know all about her academic journey

The institution’s BBA and MBA programmes are designed to prepare students for leadership roles in today’s fast-evolving business landscape. Offering specialisations in Advertising and Brand Management, Digital Communication Management, Data Science and Business Analytics, Media and Entertainment Management, and Human Resource Management, these programmes are tailored to meet the demands of modern industries. In addition to these new offerings, the institution has been a trailblazer in offering BBA and MBA programmes in Fashion and Lifestyle Business Management (FLBM) and Global Luxury Management (GLBM)—the first of their kind in India, informed Pearl Academy.

Also Read: UNESCO Internship Programme: Know about eligibility, duration, positions offered and more

The event brought together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, academics, and aspiring business professionals for an evening of inspiration and dialogue. Keynote speeches and panel discussions highlighted the critical role of creativity in business success, offering valuable insights into emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities.

The panel discussion featured prominent industry leaders, including Saurabh Thukral, Partner at EY Global Managed Services, GMx – Solutions; Shouvik Roy, Chief of Brand Marketing at G.O.A.T Brand Labs; Vinay Mathews, Founder of Faircent; Dharmender Khanna, Senior Vice President at Sports Station (SSIPL Group) and Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy. The discussion delved into industry trends, practical examples, and case studies, emphasising the importance of creativity, emotional intelligence, and design thinking in modern business practices.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: From side hustle to financial freedom: The power of e-learning in wealth creation