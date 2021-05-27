PGIMER Chandigarh admissions: Apply for B.Sc Nursing & B.Sc. Nursing Post-Basic

Postgraduate Institute of Medical and Research, Chandigarh (PGIMER) has invited applications for B.Sc. Nursing (4 Years)and B.Sc. Nursing (Post-Basic) Courses for the academic session 2021.

The application process is underway and the last day to apply is June 24, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of PGIMER at https://pgimer.edu.in/

There are 93 seats in B.Sc. Nursing (4 Years) course and 62 seats in B.Sc. Nursing (Post-Basic).

The Computer Based Entrance Test is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 31 and the result is expected to be declared on August 9.

The last date for the submission of the 10+2 certificate and mark sheet is August 12.

The counseling for the selected candidate will be held on August 20 at 11 A.M

All the above-mentioned dates are tentative and may be changed due to certain circumstances. The notice for the same will be available on the PGI website.

Application fee: For the candidates of the SC/ST category application fee is ₹1200 and for other categories, the application fee is ₹1500. Transaction charges are also applicable.

Candidates from the PwBD category are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

How to apply

Visit the official website of PGI at https://pgimer.edu.in/PGIMER_PORTAL/PGIMERPORTAL/home.jsp

On the homepage click on the hyperlink” Notice and Application link for B.Sc Nursing (4 Years) and B.Sc Nursing (Post Basic).

A new page will be displayed on your computer screen

Click on the course you want to apply

Register your self

Pay the application fee

For more details check the prospectus on the official website of PGI at https://pgimer.edu.in/