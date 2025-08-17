Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
PPU Law Admission 2025 registration process for B.A.LLB and LLB ends tomorrow at ppuup.ac.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 04:38 pm IST

PPU Law Admission 2025 registration process will end tomorrow, August 18, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Patliputra University will close the registration process for Law courses on August 18, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for B.A.LLB and LLB courses can find the direct link to apply on the official website of PPU at ppuup.ac.in.

For BA.LLB (5-year course), candidates must have passed the Intermediate/+2 examination from recognized Board with minimum marks obtained for General category students is - 45%, for OBC category students- 42% and for SC & ST category students- 40%.

Candidates who wants to apply for LLB (3-year course) should have passed the under graduate examination in any discipline from a recognized university with minimum marks obtained for General category students- 45%, for OBC category students-42% and for SC & ST category students- 40%.

Direct link to apply for PPU Law Admission 2025

PPU Law Admission 2025: How to register

All eligible candidates can apply online through the official website by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Patliputra University at ppup.ac.in.

2. Click on PPU LLB Admission 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get the link to apply.

4. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 1500/- for General, BC-1 and BC-II. For SC and ST category candidates, the application fee is 1000/-.

The correction window to make changes in application form will open on August 19, 2025. The merit list will be released on August 21 and the last date of admission of merit list is August 25, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PPU.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times.
