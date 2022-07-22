PTET results 2022: Rajasthan PTET results declared, here's how to download

PTET results 2022: Jai Narain Vyas University, Rajasthan has declared the Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) Result 2022. Interested candidates can check and download the result from the official website ptetraj2022.org.

Qualifying candidates can apply for Pre. B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. Courses 2022.

Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test 2022 was conducted July 3, 2022 in a single shift from 11:30 am to 2:20 pm.

The exam was held in offline mode and consisted of 200 objective type questions for 600 marks. PTET 4 yrs results

PTET exam is conducted by Jai Narayan Vyas University , Jodhpur for admission to 2 year BEd courses and 4-year integrated (BA Bed / BSc B.ed) courses in various teacher training institutes in the state of Rajasthan.

Direct link to check Pre B.ED 2022 result

Direct link to check Pre. B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. result

How to check the PTET results 2022

Go to the official website ptetraj2022.org

Click on the result link as required

Enter the roll number, date of birth

Submit the details

Download the PTET 2022 result

Save for future purposes

Here is the direct link to download. Click here.