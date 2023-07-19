Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Punjab will close the registration process for Punjab NEET UG 2023 Counselling on July 20, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round for admission to MBBS/ BDS courses can do it through the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in. Punjab NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Last date to register tomorrow at bfuhs.ac.in

The last date for deposition of registration fee through online payment gateway is till July 21, 2023. Verification for eligibility of Minority Candidates for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses, session 2023 will be conducted on July 24 and 25, 2023. The last date for submitting physical application form is on July 25, 2023.

Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round should have passed NEET UG. To apply for counselling, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Punjab NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

Visit the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Click on Punjab NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Upload the necessary documents if required.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹5000 + 18% GST(Rs. 5900/-) for all candidates & Rs. 2500 + 18% GST (Rs. 2950/-) for SC candidates. The payment should be made through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BFUHS.

