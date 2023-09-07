Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot will end the registration process for Punjab NEET UG 2023 Counselling on September 8, 2023. The registration process will end for Round 3. Candidates can apply online through the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in. Punjab NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 registration ends tomorrow at bfuhs.ac.in

The application fees payment last date is till tomorrow, September 8, 2023. The last date for submitting willingness along with security deposit for 2nd round of counselling by all the candidates (already registered candidates and fresh applicants) is till September 8, 2023.

The last date for correction in online filled application form is till tomorrow. The provisional merit list will release on September 13, 2023 and candidates who will submit willingness for 3rd round including NRI candidates will fill/submit the online choices/ preferences of college/Course/Quota/Category can do it till September 15, 2023.

The provisional seat allotment result will be displayed on September 20 and the last date for submission of objections to provisional allotment is till September 21, 2023.

The candidates who have not joined the allotted seat (fresh/upgraded) of Round-II counseling can apply afresh for 3rd Round and they will have to deposit security amount again for submitting willingness and choices/preferences of Course/College/Quota as per schedule. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BFUHS.

