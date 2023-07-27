Home / Education / Admissions / Punjab NEET UG 2023 provisional merit list released at bfuhs.ac.in, direct link here

Punjab NEET UG 2023 provisional merit list released at bfuhs.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 27, 2023 12:56 PM IST

Punjab NEET UG 2023 provisional merit list has been released. Candidates can check the list through the direct link given below.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot has released Punjab NEET UG 2023 provisional merit list. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the merit list through the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

The merit list has been released for combined category and for NRI for admission to MBBS/ BDS courses. Objections can be submitted only by personal appearance/visit along with relevant documents/record in Admission Branch, BFUHS, Faridkot upto July 27 till 2 pm. To check the merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check for Punjab NEET UG 2023 provisional merit list

Direct link to check for NRI merit list  

Punjab NEET UG 2023 provisional merit list: How to check

  • Visit the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.
  • Click on Punjab NEET UG 2023 provisional merit list link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the names and other details.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case there is any change in Provisional Merit List after considering objections, the same will be displayed through university website on July 29, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BFUHS.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
