Punjab NEET UG 2024 Counselling: BFUHS releasing Round 3 provisional merit list tomorrow at bfuhs.ac.in

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, BFUHS will release the Punjab NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 3 provisional merit list on October 11, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the merit list on the official website of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in. Punjab NEET UG 2024 Round 3 provisional merit list releasing tomorrow

As per the official schedule, candidates who will submit willingness for the third round, including NRI candidates, will fill out and submit the online choices/ preferences of college/Course/Quota/Category from October 12 to October 14, 2024. The processing of seat allotment will be done from October 15 to October 16, 2024.

The Round 3 provisional allotment result will be released on October 18, 2024. The last date or time for the NEET UG aspirants to submit objections to the provisional allotment is 3 p.m. on October 20, 2024.

The revised provisional allotment result will be displayed on October 21, 2024, after any change in provisional allotment due to objections. The provisionally selected candidates will pay the balance of the fee through the university payment gateway available on the university website and report to the respective college for joiningthe respective allotted college from October 21 to October 23, 2024.

Punjab NEET UG 2024 Round 3 provisional merit list: How to check

All candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the merit list by following the steps below.

Visit the official website of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Click on Punjab NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 3 provisional merit list link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

