KCET 2024 final seat allotment result for second extended round out at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has released the KCET 2024 final seat allotment result for the second extended round on October 9, 2024. Candidates who registered for the second extended round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. KCET 2024 final seat allotment result for second extended round out, link here

Earlier, the final seat allotment result for the second extended round was to be released on October 8, but it was postponed due to technical reasons.

As per the official schedule, fees can be paid and admission orders downloaded from October 9 to October 14, 2024. If candidates paid the fee in any of the earlier rounds, it will be adjusted in this round upon selection of a seat.

KCET 2024 final seat allotment result: How to check

All the candidates who have registered themselves for this round can check the final seat allotment result by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on KCET 2024 final seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in this round cannot claim ignorance about seat allotment, and they should not reject the allotted seat since the seat is allotted to candidates based on the options entered by them and order of merit.

The candidates should pay the prescribed fee and should compulsorily report to the colleges on or before the last date mentioned in the admission order. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.