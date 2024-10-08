WBJEE JELET 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 out at wbjeeb.in, direct link here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released WBJEE JELET 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 on October 8, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 counselling can check the seat allotment result through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in. WBJEE JELET 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 out, direct link here

As per the official schedule, the payment of seat acceptance fee can be done from October 8 to October 15, 2024.

Candidates must pay a seat acceptance fee of ₹5000/—before downloading the allotment letter. Failure to pay this fee will cancel the current allotment, and the candidate will be excluded from future rounds. After downloading the allotment letter, candidates must report to the allotted institute with all necessary documents for physical verification.

Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission can be done from October 13 to October 15, 2024. Candidates must contact the Institute or visit their website to learn the timings and detailed requirements for admission.

WBJEE JELET 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the seat allotment result.

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in.

Click on WBJEE JELET 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Allotment is based on the details provided by the candidate. If, during any stage of scrutiny, the candidate is found ineligible, the allotment/admission will be cancelled. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.