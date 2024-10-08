MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Last date to apply for Round 3 today at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

Medical Counselling Committee will close the registration process for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 3 on October 8, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The registration process was started on October 3, 2024.ht edu MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Last date to apply for Round 3 today, link here

The choice filling will end today, and the choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm on October 8 to 11.55 pm on October 8, 2024.

The seat allotment will be processed from October 9 to October 10, 2024 and the Round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on October 11, 2024. The reporting at the allotted institute can be done from October 12 to October 18, 2024.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to apply

All those candidates who want to apply for Round 3 can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 3 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who registered for Round 1 or Round 2 and did not get any seat allotted are not required to register again. Fresh New Registration Round 3 for those candidates who have not registered in Round-1 or Round 2 (with full payment of fees; Registration and Security) and have Resigned / Not reported in Round-1 or Round 2 need to fill fresh choices only with full payment of fees. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.