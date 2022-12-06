Home / Education / Admissions / Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop up round schedule released, check dates

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop up round schedule released, check dates

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 mop up round schedule has been released. Candidates can check the schedule below.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Punjab has released Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 mop up round schedule. The complete schedule is available to candidates on the official site of BFUHS at neetug.bfuhscounseling.com.

As per the schedule, the registration process for fresh applications will close on December 9, 2022. The provisional merit list of candidates who will submit online willingness to participate in Round 2 counselling will be displayed on December 11, 2022. The objections regarding provisional merit list can be submitted till December 12, 2022. The final provisional merit list will be displayed on December 12, 2022.

The choice filling link will be activated till December 10, 2022. The provisional result will be displayed on December 14, 2022. Final provisional result will be displayed on December 15, 2022.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to apply for mop up round

To apply for the mop up round, candidates can follow these steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.
  • Click on Choice filling link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the applicant login link.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.
  • Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
