Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2021: Counselling registration begins, link to apply here

Department of Education, Rajasthan has started the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2021 counselling registration process on September 30 onwards. Candidates who have cleared the written examination can apply for the registration process through the official site of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed website on predeled.com.

The last date of choice filling is till October 6 and last date of deposition of counselling registration fees is till October 5, 2021. Candidates who want to register online by paying an amount of ₹3000/- through debit card/ credit card or net banking. To apply for the counselling round candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Official Notice here

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2021 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official site of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed on predeled.com.

Click on registration or login link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in application form and make the payment of fees.

Upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

Once done download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Pre D.El.Ed exam was conducted on August 31 from 2 pm to 5 pm across the state at various districts. The Pre. D.El.Ed course is held by the Department of Elementary Education Rajasthan for application in two-year diploma in elementary education, D.El.Ed course.