Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rajasthan PTET Round 2 Seat Allotment Results 2025 declared at ptetvmoukota2025.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 01:47 pm IST

Rajasthan PTET Round 2 Seat Allotment Results 2025 has been declared at ptetvmoukota2025.in. Candidates can check via the direct link given below. 

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University has released the Rajasthan PTET 2025 Round 2 seat allotment results on Monday, August 18, 2025. Candidates who participated in the counselling process for admission to four year BA B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed and 2 year B.Ed courses can check and download the allotment order from the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Rajasthan PTET Round 2 Seat Allotment Results 2025 has been released at ptetvmoukota2025.in. The direct link to check is given here.
Rajasthan PTET Round 2 Seat Allotment Results 2025 has been released at ptetvmoukota2025.in. The direct link to check is given here.

Candidates will need to enter their Roll Number, Counselling ID, and Date of Birth to download the seat allotment results.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD RAJASTHAN PTET ROUND 2 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT

As per the official schedule, the window to deposit the remaining admission fee of 22,000 will be open from August 18 to 23, 2025.

Furthermore, candidates must report at the allotted colleges between August 18 and 25, 2025.

Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2025: Steps to download Round 2 seat allotment

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the seat allotment result:

  1. Visit the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link titled, “Print Allotment Order”
  3. Enter your credentials to login, and submit.
  4. Check the allotment result displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the allotment result.
  6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Rajasthan PTET.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / Rajasthan PTET Round 2 Seat Allotment Results 2025 declared at ptetvmoukota2025.in, direct link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On