Rajasthan PTET Round 2 Seat Allotment Results 2025 declared at ptetvmoukota2025.in, direct link here

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University has released the Rajasthan PTET 2025 Round 2 seat allotment results on Monday, August 18, 2025. Candidates who participated in the counselling process for admission to four year BA B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed and 2 year B.Ed courses can check and download the allotment order from the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in. Rajasthan PTET Round 2 Seat Allotment Results 2025 has been released at ptetvmoukota2025.in. The direct link to check is given here.

Candidates will need to enter their Roll Number, Counselling ID, and Date of Birth to download the seat allotment results.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD RAJASTHAN PTET ROUND 2 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT

As per the official schedule, the window to deposit the remaining admission fee of ₹22,000 will be open from August 18 to 23, 2025.

Furthermore, candidates must report at the allotted colleges between August 18 and 25, 2025.

Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2025: Steps to download Round 2 seat allotment

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the seat allotment result:

Visit the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in. On the home page, click on the link titled, “Print Allotment Order” Enter your credentials to login, and submit. Check the allotment result displayed on the screen. Download the allotment result. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Rajasthan PTET.