RIMC Admission 2022: Entrance exam registration ends next week, details here

Rashtriya Indian Military College will close down the registration process for RIMC Admission 2022 entrance exam next week. The last date to apply for entrance examination for Class 8 admission is April 25, 2022. Students and parents can apply online for the RIMC entrance examination through the official site of RIMC on rimc.gov.in.

Candidates who are studying in Class 7 or have passed Class 7 from any recognised school at the time of admission to the RIMC can apply for the entrance examination. Students should not be born earlier than January 2, 2010 and not later than July 1, 2011, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>.

Direct link to Apply for RIMC Admission 2022 entrance exam

The entrance examination will be conducted on June 4, 2022. The exam will be conducted for three subjects- Mathematics, General Knowledge and English. Mathematics exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11 am, GK will be conducted from 12 pm to 1 pm and English will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. All those candidates who qualify the written exam will have to appear for the viva-voca round.

The application form can be obtained by making online payment of ₹500 for general candidates and ₹555 for SC/ST category candidates through the official site of RIMC.

