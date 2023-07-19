SAMS Odisha + 2 Admission 2023 second merit list released at samsodisha.gov.in, link here

Student Academic Management System, Odisha has released SAMS Odisha + 2 Admission 2023 second merit list on July 19, 2023. Candidates who want to check the results can do it through the official site of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in. SAMS Odisha + 2 Admission 2023 second merit list released, link here

As per the official schedule, candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the Higher Secondary schools from July 20 to July 22, 2023. Admission Data updation of the Second Selection candidates and Error Correction by Higher Secondary Schools in the SAMS e-Space will be done from July 20 to July 22, 2023. The choice locking facility will open on July 21 and will close on July 23, 2023. Publication of SPOT Selection Merit List will be done on July 27, 2023.

Candidates can check the results through the official website by following the steps given below.

SAMS Odisha + 2 Admission 2023 second merit list: How to check

Visit the official site of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.

Click on Higher Secondary link available on the official page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on Higher Secondary link.

A new page will open where second merit list will be displayed.

Click on the merit list and fill the required details.

Click on submit and the merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the merit list and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON