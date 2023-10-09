Shiv Nadar University Chennai invites applications for PhD programmes

Shiv Nadar University Chennai has invited applications from eligible candidates for PhD programmes in Engineering, Commerce, Economics, Mathematics, Physics, and Interdisciplinary Research. The last date to apply is November 17. For application form and other details, candidates can visit snuchennai.edu.in. Shiv Nadar University Chennai invites applications for PhD admission (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Written test and interview will be held on November 24 and shortlisted candidates will be notified on December 2 and programmes will begin on January 3 next year.

Indian residents, non-resident Indians, persons of international origin as well as foreign nationals can apply for these programmes.

Here is more information regarding some research areas:

Computer Science: Accelerated Computing for Radiogenomics, Cognitive Reinforcement Models, Cyber Physical systems and security, Algorithms, AI&ML, Computer Networks.

Civil Engineering: FRP Concrete Composites, Steel-Concrete Composites, Tall Structures, Structural Health Monitoring and Retrofitting.

Physics: Acoustic Metamaterials, Energy Sensors, Wearable Technologies.

Mathematics: Dynamic systems, Fuzzy logic and graph, Graph theory.

English: Teacher Education, Linguistic Diversity, Literary Criticism Techniques, Language Education Technology, Postcolonial Literature.

Economics: Applied Microeconomics, Development Economics, Public Finance, Rural Finance.

Commerce: Corporate Governance and CSR, Embedded Banking and Financial markets, Merger and Acquisitions, Financial Data Analytics, , Sustainable and Green Finance among others.

Eligibility

For full-time and part-time PhD, a first-class master's degree in the respective subject of interest is required.

For direct PhD admission with a BE/BTech degree, candidates need a BTech or BE degree with a CGPA of 8.5 or more during their undergraduate studies.

Researchers will get a monthly stipend of ₹20,000 per month and contingency amount of ₹25,000 for research support.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON