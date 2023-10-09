SI-UK India is all set to host a two-month-long UK education fair in 13 Indian cities

SI-UK India, a UK-based international education consultant company announced an extensive two-month-long UK Education Fair in India. The purpose of the exhibition is to provide Indian students with a unique opportunity to explore educational opportunities in the UK. (Representative image)

According to a press release by SI-UK India, the fair is scheduled to be held in 13 Indian cities, which will kick-start in Ahmedabad and conclude in Pune.

SI-UK India has been curating UK education fairs across the country for many years and this year, representatives from over 80 prestigious UK universities, including University College London, University of Saint Andrews, King's College London, University of Manchester, University of Nottingham, and University of Birmingham and many other well-known universities will provide in-depth information about their academic programmes, informed the education consultant company.

The two-month-long UK Education Fair is scheduled to take place in 13 Indian cities (Handout)

The purpose of the exhibition is to provide Indian students with a unique opportunity to explore educational opportunities in the UK. Students can interact directly with university representatives from the United Kingdom to learn more about the desired disciplines and programmes. At the exhibition, students will be able to speak with admissions specialists and scholarship providers, stated the media release.

“UK is a world-class destination for education, and we are confident that this fair will assist students in making informed future decisions. Our objective is to provide Indian students with the necessary knowledge and guidance to make intelligent choices that lead to their desired future success. The SI-UK Education Fair offers a remarkable opportunity for direct engagement with established universities, facilitating a seamless transition to an unmatched global education experience," said Lakshmi Iyer, Managing Director, SI-UK India.

The education fair will also be held in Nagpur, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kochi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad. For more information visit the official page.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON