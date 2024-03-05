Study abroad: Apply for Two-Year BA (Hons) degree in Primary Teaching Studies at University of Hull, check details

The University of Hull has invited applications for the Two-Year BA (Hons) degree in Primary Teaching studies. University of Hull invites applications for the Two-Year BA (Hons) degree in Primary Teaching studies(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per a press release issued by the University, aspiring teachers looking to teach primary-aged children creatively and innovatively can apply for the course. The application process has already begun and the last day for applications is August 31, 2024.

Applicants pursuing the course will learn education theory, research, policy, and technical knowledge for students. They will also get the opportunities to implement professional practice through a work-based module at the end of the first year. This includes visits to diverse learning environments such as mainstream and special schools, alternative provisions, galleries, and museums, as informed in the release.

The University advises eligible candidates to apply soon so that they have the time to arrange a visa and accommodation.

The eligibility criteria:

Following are the qualifications required for admission onto the first year:

CBSE Class 12 (India Senior School Certificate) with a minimum grade of 70% from the top 4 subjects average.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) with a minimum grade of 70% from the top 4 subjects average.

Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (Intermediate Public Examination) with a minimum grade of 60% average.

Government of Karnataka, Department of Pre-University Education: Second Year Pre-University Examination with a minimum grade of 60% average.

Government of Kerala Board of Public Examinations: Higher Secondary Examination Certificate with a minimum grade of 150 and above average.

Gujarat Secondary Education Board: Higher Secondary Certificate Examination with a minimum grade of 70% average.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education: Higher Secondary Certificate Examination with a minimum grade of 60% average.

International Baccalaureate Diploma with a range of 28 – 30

Applications of students who have completed a US high school curriculum are also accepted.

If the students wish to enrol from the second or final year, the consideration will be based on equivalent prior studies. Applications are considered on a case-by-case basis.

(For more information, visit the official website)