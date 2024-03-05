A day after detaining 15 trainee cops, the Special Operation Group of Rajasthan police have booked 40 including conspirators and beneficiaries involved in Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam 2021. Rajasthan police books 40 in paper leak case

Police said of the 40 booked, a dozen were those who conspired and were behind paper leak, rest are the beneficiaries. A case under IPC section 419, 420, 120B and other relevant sections has been lodged.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police had detained 15 trainee police sub-inspectors (SIs), including the topper for allegedly clearing the SI recruitment entrance test in 2021 by procuring leaked question papers or by using dummy candidates to write the exam on their behalf.

Police said investigation is on and more arrests in the case are possible. The paper was leaked from a private school in Jaipur, the centre superintendent, has been arrested by the SOG for aiding the gang in stealing the question paper and distributing it to others.

Taking to platform ‘X’, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said, “Modi’s guarantee" means guarantee that the will be fulfilled. Paper leaks incidents are being controlled in the new Rajasthan of new India. SIT formed to prevent paper leak gets major success.”

“Big success of SIT in Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam 2021 paper leak case, 15 people in custody. 15 suspects (trainees) including the exam topper, who are undergoing training at RPA Jaipur and RPTC Kishangarh, are being interrogated by the SIT in SOG,” said the CM.

A team of the police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) reached the Rajasthan Police Academy and detained the suspects undergoing training there. One sub-inspector was detained from the Police Training School in Ajmer’s Kishangarh and two others from their villages, the official said.

V K Singh, the ADG of the state police’s ATS and SOG said the Rajasthan Public Service Commission conducted the Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander Recruitment exam in 2021.

“After receiving information that a criminal gang leaked the question paper and got a few candidates recruited, it was verified and an FIR registered. Fifteen suspected trainees have been brought to the SOG headquarters for questioning,” the police officer said.

The probe agency also suspects that besides obtaining the question paper before the exam, dummy candidates were arranged for a few candidates who lacked the aptitude to write the test on their own.