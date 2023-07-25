Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 registration begins at tnmedicalselection.net, link here

Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu has started the Round 1 registration process for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling on July 25, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu at tnmedicalselection.net. Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins, link here

The registration process and choice filling and locking facility will conclude on July 31, 2023. If the candidate does not lock his/her choices till the last date their choices will be automatically locked. To apply online for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official site of Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu at tnmedicalselection.net.

Click on Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register.

Register yourself and then login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official schedule, the processing of seat allotment will be conducted from August 1 to August 2, 2023 and the result will be announced on August 3, 2023. The provisional allotment order can be download from August 4 to August 8, 2023. The last date for joining is till August 8, 2023.

Candidates who are participating the online choice filling for MBBS/BDS Degree Courses will have to remit a non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs.500/- for Government Quota and Rs.1000/- for Management Quota. For Government Quota seats in Govt. Quota seats in Self-Financing Medical / Dental College & State Private University, candidates will have to pay Rs.30, 000. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DMER, Tamil Nadu.

