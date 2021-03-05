TANCET 2021 Hall Ticket released, here's direct link to download admit card
- Anna University has released the TANCET 2021 hall ticket/admit card on Friday March 5, 2021.
Anna University has released the TANCET 2021 hall ticket/admit card on Friday March 5, 2021. The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 will be conducted on March 20 (Saturday) for MBA and MCA programmes, while for M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. the exam will be conducted on March 21 (Sunday).
Candidates who have applied for the TANCET 2021 entrance exam can download their admit card or hall ticket by visiting https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet/. They will have to login using their email ID and password.
Direct link to download TANCET 2021 hall ticket
TANCET 2021 Admit Card: Steps to download
Visit the TANCET website at tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet
Click on the tab for Hall ticket on the top
Enter your email ID and password
Your Hall ticket will be displayed on screen
Download and take print out of the same
Examination schedule: Dates & Timings
M.C.A March 20, 2021 Saturday (10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)
M.B.A March 20, 2021 Saturday (2.30 PM To 4.30 PM)
M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. March 21, 2021 Sunday (10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TANCET 2021 Hall Ticket released, here's direct link to download admit card
- Anna University has released the TANCET 2021 hall ticket/admit card on Friday March 5, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 Indian institutes among 100 in QS World Ranking: Here’s the list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU to get its first official #memesoc? Watch out meme lords!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar govt admits dip in enrolment in schools; says decline in dropouts
- The Bihar government on Tuesday admitted in the state assembly that the enrolment of students in the government and government-aided schools had declined by 40 lakh in 2018-19 compared to 2014-15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hansraj’s digital event rocks campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIIMS INI CET July 2021 Session registration begins, here's direct link
- AIIMS INI CET July 2021 Session: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the INI-CET 2021 examination online at aiimsexams.org on or before March 31, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Army provides free coaching to J-K students under Super 30 program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BHU SET 2021 registration begins at bhuonline.in, here's direct link to apply
- BHU SET 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the BHU SET 2021 examination online at bhuonline.in on or before March 31, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021 March session: Registration begins at jeemain.nic.in
- JEE Main 2021 March session: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JEE mains 2021 March session online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before March 6, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPJEE 2021 registration begins at jeecup.nic.in, here's direct link
- UPJEE 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2021 examination online at jeecup.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ireland announces UG, PG scholarships worth 12,00,000 Euros for Indian students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU ready to consider combination of test, Class 12 marks for UG slots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC imposes ₹5 crore fine on UP college, forms trust to help needy students
- The Supreme Court on Wednesday imposed a hefty fine of ₹five crore on a medical college in Uttar Pradesh for illegally admitting MBBS students.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEET PG 2021 registration begins, here's how to apply and direct link
- The registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET-PG) examination 2021 began on Tuesday, February 23.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEET PG 2021: Registration process begins today, check details before applying
- The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the official notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET-PG) examination 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox