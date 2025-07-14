Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
TANUVAS UG Rank List 2025 for B.Tech and BVSc & AH out at tanuvas.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 12:49 PM IST

TANUVAS UG Rank List 2025 for B.Tech and BVSc & AH has been released. The direct link to check provisional rank list is given here. 

Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has released TANUVAS UG Rank List 2025. The provisional rank list has been released for B.Tech and BVSc & AH courses. Candidates can check the provisional rank list on the official website of TANUVAS at tanuvas.ac.in.

The rank list has been released for academic and vocational, for 7.5% reservation government school candidates and special categories.

The redressal of grievances on provisional rank list can be done from July 14 to July 16, 2025.

Direct link to check provisional rank list 

TANUVAS UG Rank List 2025: How to check 

To check the rank list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TANUVAS at tanuvas.ac.in.

2. Click on UG admission link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on admission link.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates will get the rank lists for the courses.

5. Click on the link and the list will be displayed.

6. Check the list and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TANUVAS.

News / Education News / Admission News / TANUVAS UG Rank List 2025 for B.Tech and BVSc & AH out at tanuvas.ac.in, direct link here
Exam and College Guide
