Home / Education / Admissions / TBJEE Counselling 2022: Registration process begins today, here’s how to apply

TBJEE Counselling 2022: Registration process begins today, here’s how to apply

admissions
Published on Aug 03, 2022 03:50 PM IST
TBJEE Counselling 2022 registration begins today, August 3, 2022. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online. 
TBJEE Counselling 2022: Registration process begins today, here’s how to apply
TBJEE Counselling 2022: Registration process begins today, here’s how to apply
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has started the registration process for TBJEE Counselling 2022 on August 3, 2022. The last date to apply for the counselling process is till August 10. 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of TBJEE on tbjee.nic.in.

The candidates who have passed the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination will have to upload these documents – marksheet of H.S, proof of residency certificate, admit card of madhyamik, caste certificate, persons with disabilities certificate, ex-serviceman certificate. Candidates can check these simple steps given below.

TBJEE Counselling 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of TBJEE on tbjee.nic.in.
  • Click on result link and enter the login details.
  • Once done, fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After Registration candidate must fill up his/her choice to get a seat according to merit. The details of Seat Matrix, Dates for Choice filling and other programme schedule related to online counselling will be announced shortly. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TBJEE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out