Telangana NEET UG 2024 Counselling: KNRUHS releases provisional final merit list at knruhs.telangana.gov.in, link here

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, KNRUHS has released the Telangana NEET UG 2024 Counselling provisional final merit list on September 26, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the merit list on the official website of KNRUHS at knruhs.telangana.gov.in. Telangana NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Provisional final merit list out, link here

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to check provisional final merit list

All the candidates can check the provisional final merit list by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of KNRUHS at knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

Click on admission link available on the home page.

A new page will open, and candidates must click on the Telangana NEET UG 2024 Counselling provisional final merit list link.

Again a PDF file will open where candidates can check the names.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

Along with the final list, the varsity has also released the seat matrix.

All the eligible candidates whose names are displayed in the Provisional final merit list, including PWD, PMC, CAP categories and EWS quota candidates on the KNRUHS website, can exercise web options for admission into MBBS seats from September 27 to September 29, 2024, till 6 pm through the official website at tsmedadm.tsche.in. There is no limit of choices for exercising web-options.

If the selected candidates do not exercise web options in the first phase of counselling, they are not eligible to exercise web options in subsequent phases of counselling to prevent seat blocking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KNRUHS.