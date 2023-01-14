Home / Education / Admissions / TISS NET PG admissions 2023: Registration date extended till Jan 28

TISS NET PG admissions 2023: Registration date extended till Jan 28

admissions
Published on Jan 14, 2023 01:58 PM IST

TISS NET PG application deadline extended till January 28.

TISS NET PG admissions 2023: Registration date extended till Jan 28
TISS NET PG admissions 2023: Registration date extended till Jan 28
ByHT Education Desk

Tata Institute of Social Sciences has extended the last date to register for TISSNET 2023 till January 28, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online for TISS NET PG at admissions.tiss.edu. Earlier, candidates had till January 15 to submit their applications.

The TISS NET PG 2023 hall ticket will be released on February 16, 2023, and the TISS National Entrance Test (TISS_NET) (Computer Based) will be conducted on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 2.00 pm to 3.40 pm.

TISS NET PG admissions 2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have successfully completed a Bachelor's or Master's Degree of a minimum of 3 or 4 years duration or its equivalent.

Direct link to apply for TISS NET PG admissions

TISS NET PG admission 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at admissions.tiss.edu

On the homepage, click on the P.G. PROGRAMMES

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Register and submit the application

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiss ug admission form
tiss ug admission form

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out