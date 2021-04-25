TJEE 2021: Last date to apply for Tripura JEE extended, check details

The Tripura Board of Joint entrance examination (TJEE) has extended its last date of online registration for TJEE 2021 to April 30, 2021. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the board’s official website. Earlier, the last date to apply for the TJEE 2021 examination was April 25, 2021. The online submission of the Application and payment began on April 5, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the TJEE 2021 examination online at tbjee.nic.in

The board will conduct the entrance examination on June 23, 2021, in three shifts, through the Optical Marks Recognition (OMR) system. The admit card for TJEE 2021 will be available from the second week of June.

The examination will be held at Dharmanagar, Kailashahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala.

The result for the entrance examination is scheduled to be announced in the third week of July.