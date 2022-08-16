Home / Education / Admissions / TNEA rank list for Engineering admissions out, meet the top 10

TNEA rank list for Engineering admissions out, meet the top 10

Published on Aug 16, 2022 12:35 PM IST
  This year, Renjitha K has topped the list, followed by Renjitha K in second and Lokesh Kannan M in third place.
ByHT Education Desk

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list 2022 has been published. Anna University has published the rank list on tneaonline.org. Candidates who have applied for admission to UG engineering courses can go to the website and check their selection status.

This year, Renjitha K has topped the list, followed by Renjitha K in second and Lokesh Kannan M in third place. Here is the top 10 list:

  1. RENJITHA K
  2. HARINIKA M
  3. LOKESH KANNAN M
  4. AJAY H
  5. GOBI G
  6. PRATEEKSHAA T
  7. PAVITHRA B
  8. HARIGURU J
  9. MADHUBAALIKA M
  10. SHARUKESH K
