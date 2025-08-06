Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

TS DOST 2025 seat allotment result for special phase out at dost.cgg.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 05:57 pm IST

TS DOST 2025 seat allotment result for special phase has been released. The direct link to check is given here. 

Degree Online Services, Telangana has released TS DOST 2025 seat allotment result for special phase on August 6, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for special phase can check the results when out on the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

TS DOST 2025 seat allotment result for special phase out at dost.cgg.gov.in, link here
TS DOST 2025 seat allotment result for special phase out at dost.cgg.gov.in, link here

The online self-reporting by the special phase seats allotted students can be done from August 6 to August 8, 2025. Candidates can report to the colleges where seats are allotted from August 6 to August 8, 2025.

Direct link to check TS DOST 2025 seat allotment result

TS DOST 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

2. Click on TS DOST 2025 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The special phase registration commenced on July 25 and concluded on August 2, 2025. The entry of web options was done from July 25 to August 3, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS DOST.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / TS DOST 2025 seat allotment result for special phase out at dost.cgg.gov.in, link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On