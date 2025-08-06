Degree Online Services, Telangana has released TS DOST 2025 seat allotment result for special phase on August 6, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for special phase can check the results when out on the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in. TS DOST 2025 seat allotment result for special phase out at dost.cgg.gov.in, link here

The online self-reporting by the special phase seats allotted students can be done from August 6 to August 8, 2025. Candidates can report to the colleges where seats are allotted from August 6 to August 8, 2025.

TS DOST 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

2. Click on TS DOST 2025 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The special phase registration commenced on July 25 and concluded on August 2, 2025. The entry of web options was done from July 25 to August 3, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS DOST.