TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling: Schedule released, registration begins on June 26 at tseamcet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule. The registration for M.P.C stream admissions will begin on June 26, 2023. Candidates can check the complete schedule through the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in. TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling: Schedule released, registration begins on June 26

The last date to apply for the TS EAMCET counselling first phase is till July 5, 2023. The certificate verification for already slot booked candidates is from June 28 to July 6, 2023. Exercising options after certificate verification will be done from June 28 to July 8, 2023 and freezing of options can be done on July 8, 2023.

As per the schedule, the provisional allotment of seats can be checked on or before July 12, 2023 and candidates can make payment of tuition fees and can self report through website from July 12 to July 19, 2023.

Candidates who are interested for admissions into B.E/ B.Tech/ Pharmacy courses can apply for the counselling round. Also, minority candidates who have not qualified or not appeared in TS EAMCET 2023 but passed in qualifying examination can also attend for counselling to consider them for admission into minority colleges in leftover vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS EAMCET.