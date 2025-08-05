Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has started the TS EAMCET 2025 final pase counselling process on August 5, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for TS EAPCET counselling process can find the direct link through the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcetd.nic.in. TS EAMCET 2025 final phase counselling registration begins at tgeapcet.nic.in, important dates here

The certificate verification for already slot booked candidates in the final phase is August 6, 2025. Exercising options after certificate verification will be done from August 6 to August 7, 2025.

The seat allotment result will be released on August 10, 2025.

The tuition fee payment and self reporting through website can be done from August 10 to August 12, 2025. Candidates can report to the colleges from August 11 to August 13, 2025.

The processing fee is ₹600/- for SC, ST category candidates and ₹1200/- fpr other category candidates. The online payment can be done through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ T-Wallet.

All those candidates who have passed TS EAMCET and are willing to take admission to B.E /B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses can follow the steps given below.

TS EAMCET 2025 final phase counselling registration: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcetd.nic.in.

2. Click on TS EAMCET 2025 final phase counselling registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS EAMCET.