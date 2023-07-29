Home / Education / Admissions / TS ECET 2023 Counselling: First phase registration begins today at tsecetd.nic.in

TS ECET 2023 Counselling: First phase registration begins today at tsecetd.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 29, 2023 10:11 AM IST

TS ECET 2023 Counselling first phase registration begins today, July 29, 2023. The steps can be followed to apply.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE Hyderabad will start TS ECET 2023 Counselling first phase registration on July 29, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of TS ECET at tsecetd.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply is till August 1, 2023. The certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be done from July 31 to August 2, 2023. The exercising options after certificate verification will be done from July 31 to August 4, 2023. The freezing of options will be done on August 4, 2023.

The provisional allotment of seats will be released on August 8, 2023. The payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website will be done from August 8 to August 12, 2023.

TS ECET 2023 Counselling: How to register

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of TS ECET at tsecetd.nic.in.
  • Click on TS ECET 2023 Counselling first phase registration link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fees for SC/ST category candidates is 600/- and for others the processing fees is 1200/-. The payment should be done through online mode- debit card/ credit card/ net banking and UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS ECET.

