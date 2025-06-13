TS ECET Counselling 2025 schedule released at tgecetd.nic.in, registration begins tomorrow

Telangana Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad has released TS ECET Counselling 2025 schedule. The counselling schedule is available to candidates on the official website of TS ICET at tgecetd.nic.in. TS ECET Counselling 2025 schedule released, registration begins tomorrow

As per the counselling schedule, the registration process will begin on June 14 and end on June 18, 2025. During this time, candidates can fill out the basic information, pay the processing fee, and book a slot.

The certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates will be available from June 17 to June 19, 2025. The exercising options window after certificate verification will be available from June 17 to June 21, 2025. The freezing of options will be available on June 21, 2025.

The provisional allotment of seats will be done on or before June 25, 2025. The payment of tuition fee and self reporting can be done from June 25 to June 29, 2025.

Candidates should have passed Diploma in Engineering / Technology / Pharmacy or B.Sc (Mathematics) Degree as the case may be with at least 45% marks ( 40% incase of candidates belonging to reserved category) for entry into relevant courses.

TS ECET Counselling 2025: How to register online

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS ICET at tgecetd.nic.in.

2. Click on TS ECET Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fee for SC/ST category candidates is Rs. 600/- and Rs. 1200/- for others through online payment (Credit Card / Debit Card/ Net Banking). For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS ECET.