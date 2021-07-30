TS ECET hall ticket 2021 released at ecet.tsche.ac.in, how to download

TS ECET hall ticket 2021; JNTU Hyderabad has released TS ECET (Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test) hall ticket 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the hall ticket through the official site of TS ECET on ecet.tsche.ac.in/.

The last date for submission of application for TS ECET-2021 exam with late fee of ₹5,000 is July 31, 2021. The TS ECET 2021 examination will be held on August 3.

Direct link to download TS-ECET hall ticket 2021

TS ECET hall ticket 2021: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of TS ECET on ecet.tsche.ac.in.

• Click on TS ECET Hall Ticket 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.