TS EDCET counselling 2023: B.E.d admission schedule released at edcet.tsche.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 18, 2023 06:08 PM IST

Mahatma Gandhi University releases TS EDCET counselling schedule, registration for B.Ed courses begins on Sept 20.

The Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda has released the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) counselling 2023 schedule today, September 18. The registration process for B.E.d courses will commence on September 20. The deadline for the submission of the application form is September 30. Interested candidates can register online at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

According to the official notification, candidates seeking admission to the two-year BEd programme for the academic year 2023–2024 must pay a non-refundable fee of 800 from the unreserved category and 500 from the SC and ST categories for the registration and verification process. The classes will commence on October 30.

Online registration cum verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificate verificationSeptember 20 to September 30
Physical verification of special category certificateSeptember 23 to September 26
Display of the list of eligible candidates and call for corrections if any through E-MailOctober 2
Exercising Web Option Phase -1 October 3 to October 5
Edit web options phase 1October 6
List of provisionally selected candidatesOctober 9
Reporting at concerned colleges for verification of original certificate along with tuition fee payment challanOctober 10 to October 13

Candidates can check the detailed TS Ed.CET 2023 details here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
