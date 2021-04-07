IND USA
TS ICET 2021 registration begins today at icet.tsche.ac.in, check schedule here

TS ICET 2021 registration begins on April 7 onwards. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in. Direct link to apply given below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 10:34 AM IST

Kakatiya University has started the registration process for TS ICET 2021 registration process on April 7 onwards. Candidates who want to appear for Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can apply through the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in.

The application fees is 650 for unreserved candidates. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with disabilities (PWD) candidates, the registration fee is 450. Candidates can also register by paying the late fees. The complete schedule for TS ICET 2021 is given in the table below.

Direct link to apply

TS ICET 2021: Complete Schedule

Opening date of application April 7, 2021
Last date for Registration & Submission of Online application form without late fee   June 15, 2021 
Correction of Online application August 8 to August 11, 2021
Downloading of hall tickets August 13, 2021
TS ICET Exam August 19 and 20, 2021
Release of Answer Key  August 27, 2021 
Last date for submission of objections August 31, 2021 
Announcement of Final Key and Entrance Test Results September 17, 2021 

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- on August 19 from 10 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm and on August 20 from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

TS ICET 2021 is conducte for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by participating Universities of Telangana and their affiliated colleges for 2021-22.

