Telangana State Council of Higher Education Hyderabad, TSCHE has released TS ICET 2023 Counselling special phase schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the special phase round can check the dates through the official website of TS ICET at tsicetd.nic.in. TS ICET 2023 Counselling: Special phase schedule out at tsicetd.nic.in

The payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection can be done on October 15, 2023. Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be done on October 16 and exercising options after certificate verification can be done from October 16 to October 17, 2023.

The provisional allotment of seats will be displayed on or before October 20, 2023. Payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website can be done from October 20 to October 29, 2023 and reporting at the allotted college can be done from October 30 to October 31, 2023.

Those candidates who have secured seat but not interested to join, who have not secured seat but got their certificates verified, not exercised the options, who have secured a seat, self reported and reporting at allotted college aspiring for a better option can exercise options in special phase.

The official notice reads, “candidates who secures provisional allotment in special phase in different college has to take back the original Transfer Certificate (T.C) from the college where he/she has reported after final phase and shall report at the special phase allotted college on or before October 31, 2023, otherwise the provisional allotment in special phase shall automatically stands cancelled.” For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS ICET.

