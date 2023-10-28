Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released TS ICET 2023 counselling spot admission schedule. Candidates who want to check the schedule can find it on the official website of TS ICET at tsicet.nic.in. TS ICET 2023 Counselling: Spot admission schedule out at tsicetd.nic.in

As per the official schedule, the colleges will issue the notification on November 1, 2023 and the left over vacancies notification will be displayed on November 2, 2023. The colleges will display the left over vacancies on November 2, 2023.

Candidates can apply online from November 2 to November 3, 2023 and spot admissions at institutes will be done on November 4, 2023. Last date for uploading of Spot Admission candidate details through online and payment of processing fee through online by the institutions is till November 5 and the last date for submission of Hard Copies of relevant certificates in person to the Convenor TSICET- 2023 Admissions, Sankethika Vidya Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad -500028 is till November 6, 2023.

The vacancies are to be filled first with those qualified in TSICET-2023 and possessing 50% (49.5% and above can be taken as 50%) marks in aggregate in respect of other than BC/SC/STs and 45% (44.5% and above can be taken as 45%) marks in aggregate in respect of BC/SC/STs are eligible for spot admission. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS ICET.

