TS ICET Counselling 2023: Final phase registration begins tomorrow at tsicetd.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 21, 2023 06:39 PM IST

TS ICET Counselling 2023 final phase registration begins on September 22, 2023.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will begin the registration process for TS ICET Counselling 2023 final phase on September 22, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for final phase counselling can do it through the official site of TS ICET at tsicetd.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be done on September 23, 2023. The options can be exercised from September 22 to September 24, 2023. The freezing of options can be done on September 24, 2023.

The provisional allotment of seats will be displayed on or before September 28, 2023. Candidates can make the payment of tuition fees and do self reporting from September 28 to September 30, 2023.

TS ICET Counselling 2023: How to apply

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of TS ICET at tsicetd.nic.in.
  • Click on the registration link and enter the login details.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fees is 600/- for SC/ST and 1200/- for others. The payment of fees should be made through online mode (Credit Card / Debit Card / Net Banking). For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS ICET.

Thursday, September 21, 2023
