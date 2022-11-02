TS LAWCET/ TS PGLCET Counselling 2022: Registration begins today, details here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has started the registration process for TS LAWCET/ TS PGLCET Counselling 2022. The registration process has started today, November 2, 2022 and the last date to apply is till November 12, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of TSCHE at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

The physical verification of special category certificates is from November 14 to November 16, 2022. As per the official schedule, the display of list of registered candidates will be released on November 17, 2022 and exercising web options is from November 18 to November 19.

The qualified and eligible candidates of TS LAWCET/TS PGLCET-2022 Examinations are informed to attend certificate verification for Web based counseling for admission into LL.B (3-year course) / LL.B-5 Years (Integrated Degree Courses) & LL.M courses for the academic year 2022-23.

All the candidates have to pay non-refundable Processing Fee Rs. 800 and Rs. 500 in case of (SC/ST Candidates) for Registration cum Verification process which has to be paid through online payment (Credit Cards/Debit Cards/Internet Banking) in favour of ‘Secretary, TSCHE’. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSCHE.

Check complete schedule here

