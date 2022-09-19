TS PGECET counselling 2022 begins today on tsche.ac.in

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the counselling process for the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 today, September 19. Candidates who have qualified in PGECET and GATE/GPAT entrance exams can apply on tsche.ac.in.

The last date to upload certificates is September 30. The TS PGECET.

The total number of candidates eligible to participate in the counselling process is 11,931. A total of 9,131 seats at 232 institutions are available under the convener quota.

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: How To apply

Go to the official website at tsche.ac.in.

Click on the 'TS PGECET Counselling' link.

Log in with the asked details.

Register for PGECET 2022 counselling.

Pay PGECET 2022 counselling fee.

For more information, candidates can refer to the official notification here.