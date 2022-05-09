Home / Education / Admissions / TS POLYCET 2022 registration to begin today at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in
TS POLYCET 2022 registration to begin today at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

  • Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test TS POLYCET 2022 will begin today at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.
Published on May 09, 2022 03:26 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

State Board of Technical education and Training Telangana, Hyderabad will begin the registration process for Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test TS POLYCET 2022 today on May 9. The deadline for the submission of application form is June 4. However, the candidates can apply till June 5 with late fee of 100. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

The TS POLYCET 2022 Exam will be held on June 6 and the result will be announced after 12 days of the examination. The TS POLYCET 2022 examination fee is RS 450. For SC/ST candidates the examination fee is 250.

TS POLYCET 2022: How to apply

Visit the TS POLYCET official website at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the online application link

Fill the application form

Upload required documents 

Pay the application fee 

Preview the application form

Submit and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Notification here

For more details candidates are advised to visit www.polycetts.nic.in, www.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. www.polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Contact Help Desk email: polycette@telangana.gov.in, Phone:18005-995577, 040-23222192.

 

 

 

Monday, May 09, 2022
