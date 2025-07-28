Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result for final phase released at tgpolycet.nic.in, check here

Published on: Jul 28, 2025 03:46 pm IST

TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result for final phase has been released. The direct link to check is given here. 

Department of Technical Education, Telangana has released TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result for final phase on July 28, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of TS POLYCET at tgpolycet.nic.in.

TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result for final phase released, direct link here(Unsplash)
Fee payment and self-reporting through the website can be done from July 28 to July 29, 2025. Reporting at the allotted college can be done from July 28 to July 30, 2025.

The last date for updating candidates joining details by college is July 31, 2025. The academic session will commence on July 28 and orientation will be done from July 28 to July 30, 2025. The classwork will commence on July 31, 2025.

As per the official notice, the candidate must physically report to the allotted college after the Final Phase allotment. Candidates who received an allotment in the Final Phase but did not report to the allotted college are not permitted to exercise options in the Centralized Internal Sliding of Counselling.

Direct link to check TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result

TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS POLYCET at tgpolycet.nic.in.

2. Click on login link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS POLYCET.

