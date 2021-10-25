UCEED registration deadline extended till October 31 check details here

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has extended the last date of registration for UCEED 2022. The last date of registration with the regular fee has been extended till October 31. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of UCEED 2022 at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in. The last date of online registration with a late fee is till November 5.

Here is the direct link to apply for UCEED 2022

The UCEED 2022 admit card will be released on January 8, 2022. The UCEED 2022 examination will be held on Sunday, January 23 2022 from 9 am to 12 noon.

Follow the steps given below to register for UCEED 2022 through the official website

UCEED 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website for IIT Bombay UCEED 2022 at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the UCEED 2022 Registration link

Key in all the required details

Login using the registration id and password created

Fill in the UCEED 2021 online application form

Upload all required documents

Pay the application fee