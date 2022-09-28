UP B.Ed JEE Counselling 2022: Phase 1 registration begins on Sept 30, dates here

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University has released the UP B.Ed JEE Counselling 2022 schedule. The registration for Phase 1 will begin on September 30, 2022. Candidates can download the schedule through the official site of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.

As per the schedule, Rank 1 to 75000 registration will be done in Phase 1. The Phase 1 registration will be conducted from September 30 to October 7, 2022. The choice allotment will be done on October 8 and allotment will be done on October 9, 2022. The seat confirmation payment window will open from October 10 to October 13, 2022.

The counselling round will have four phases. Only those candidates who have been allotted a rank in the UP B.Ed JEE 2022-24 merit list are eligible to participate in counselling. The counselling will be done from Rank 1 till the end plus left over.

Candidates who will complete the registration process will have to pay ₹5650 through online modes. In case the candidate is not allotted a seat the advance college fee of ₹5000 would be refunded into the account details provided by them. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MJPRU.

Check complete counselling schedule here