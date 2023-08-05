Home / Education / Admissions / UP BTech Counselling 2023: Last date to apply on uptac.admissions.nic.in

UP BTech Counselling 2023: Last date to apply on uptac.admissions.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 05, 2023 10:11 AM IST

UP BTech Counselling 2023: EE Main 2023 qualified candidates can submit their forms, pay the fee and upload documents by 3 pm on uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will close the online application window for Uttar Pradesh BTech counselling 2023 today, August 5. JEE Main 2023 qualified candidates can submit their forms, pay the fee and upload documents by 3 pm on uptac.admissions.nic.in.

UP BTech Counselling 2023: Last date to apply on uptac.admissions.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
UP BTech Counselling 2023: Last date to apply on uptac.admissions.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

For BTech clurses, only those candidates who have qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 can apply. For BTech Agriculture and Biotechnology courses, results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 are considered.

The document verification process has to be completed by August 6.

After document verification, candidates have to fill and lock their choices between 12 pm on August 10 and 11:59 pm on August 13. This will be an online process.

AKTU will announce UP BTech counselling 2023 seat allotment result of the first round on August 14.

Candidates have to pay the seat confirmation fee, freeze or float the allotted seats between August 14 and 16. The seat acceptance fee is 20,000/12,000. For further details, they can check the schedule here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out