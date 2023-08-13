Home / Education / Admissions / UP BTech round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow on uptac.admissions.nic.in

UP BTech round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow on uptac.admissions.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 13, 2023 10:05 AM IST

UP BTech Counselling 2023: Candidates who have applied for it through JEE Main 2023 can check seat allotment results on uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will announce seat allotment results of the first round of Uttar Pradesh BTech counselling 2023 tomorrow, August 14. Candidates who have applied for it through JEE Main 2023 can check their results on uptac.admissions.nic.in.

UP BTech round 1 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow on uptac.admissions.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
UP BTech round 1 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow on uptac.admissions.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

For BTech courses, only Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 candidates are eligible. For BTech Agriculture and Biotechnology courses, results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 are considered.

Meanwhile, the window to fill and lock choices will be closed at 11:59 pm today, August 13.

How to check UP BTech seat allotment result 2023

  1. Go to uptac.admissions.nic.in.
  2. Find and open the seat allotment result link.
  3. Enter the required credentials and login.
  4. Check your UP BTech seat allotment result.

The document verification process has to be completed by August 6.

After the seat allotment result is announced, selected candidates have to pay the seat confirmation fee, freeze or float the allotted seats between August 14 and 16.

The acceptance fee is 20,000/12,000.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out