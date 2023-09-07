News / Education / Admissions / UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 likely on September 8 at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 likely on September 8 at upneet.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 07, 2023 06:42 PM IST

UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 will likely be announced tomorrow. The steps to check is given below.

Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will likely release UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result on September 8, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released for Round 2. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the results through the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the seat allotment result will be displayed on September 8/9, 2023. To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

  • Visit the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.
  • Click on UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The seat allotment letter will be available for download on September 10 and the allocated applicants must report to the designated institutes between September 11 and September 14. The classes have already commenced on September 5, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UP NEET.

