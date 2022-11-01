Home / Education / Admissions / UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Revised schedule released at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Revised schedule released at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 revised schedule has been released. Candidates can check the schedule through the link given below.

Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP has released revised schedule for UP NEET UG Counselling 2022. The revised schedule for UP NEET UG counselling can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPNEET at upneet.gov.in.

As per the revised schedule, the security fees will be paid on November 1, 2022. Candidates can fill the choices from November 3 to November 7, 2022. The seat allotment result will be released by the Directorate on November 8 or 9, 2022. The allotment letter can be downloaded by candidates from November 9 to November 13, 2022.

Candidates who want to participate in counselling will have to pay 30000 for state sector MBBS/ BDS seats, 2 lakh for private MBBS course seats and 1 lakh for private sector BDS course.

Earlier, the security money submission date was till October 30, 2022. The seat allotment result was scheduled to be declared on November 4, 5, which has been postponed. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UP NEET.

Revised Schedule Here

